PNC

Fund Update: ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD opened a $10.8M position in $PNC stock

May 09, 2025 — 04:49 pm EDT

ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD has opened a new $10.8M position in $PNC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PNC.

$PNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 768 institutional investors add shares of $PNC stock to their portfolio, and 738 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PNC Insider Trading Activity

$PNC insiders have traded $PNC stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANDREW T FELDSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $6,302,568.
  • WILLIAM S DEMCHAK (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 32,292 shares for an estimated $6,059,407.
  • STACY M. JUCHNO (Executive Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $425,300
  • MARTIN PFINSGRAFF purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $158,220
  • DOUGLAS A. DACHILLE purchased 100 shares for an estimated $19,813

$PNC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PNC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$PNC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PNC in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

