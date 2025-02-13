Fund Update: OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC opened a $5.0M position in $ALLY stock

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC has opened a new $5.0M position in $ALLY, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ALLY.

$ALLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 246 institutional investors add shares of $ALLY stock to their portfolio, and 335 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ALLY Insider Trading Activity

$ALLY insiders have traded $ALLY stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL GEORGE RHODES (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 25,634 shares for an estimated $1,002,097

RUSSELL E. HUTCHINSON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 19,100 shares for an estimated $753,473

