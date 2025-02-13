Fund Update: OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC opened a $10.3M position in $IGLB stock

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC has opened a new $10.3M position in $IGLB, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IGLB.
$IGLB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $IGLB stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 931,335 shares (-22.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,007,949
- KESTRA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 640,945 shares (+145.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,662,683
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 562,502 shares (+31.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,144,482
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP added 420,405 shares (+46.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,768,007
- MITTELMAN WEALTH MANAGEMENT added 361,689 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,382,913
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 295,150 shares (-9.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,817,088
- ASSETMARK, INC added 257,803 shares (+24.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,735,468
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
