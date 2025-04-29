Fund Update: OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC added 664,309 shares of $HEFA to their portfolio

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC has added 664,309 shares of $HEFA to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $HEFA.
$HEFA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of $HEFA stock to their portfolio, and 172 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DYNASTY WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 4,461,629 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $155,041,607
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 3,447,014 shares (+7.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $119,783,736
- PARTNERS CAPITAL INVESTMENT GROUP, LLP removed 2,638,250 shares (-53.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,679,187
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 1,667,654 shares (-85.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,950,976
- TIAA TRUST, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION added 1,637,004 shares (+141.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,885,889
- ENVESTNET PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS, INC. added 1,351,417 shares (+613.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,042,922
- PRIME CAPITAL INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC removed 1,201,625 shares (-65.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,756,468
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $HEFA ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.