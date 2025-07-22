Fund Update: OLD NATIONAL BANCORP /IN/ opened a $9.0M position in $TT stock

OLD NATIONAL BANCORP /IN/ has opened a new $9.0M position in $TT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TT.
$TT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 712 institutional investors add shares of $TT stock to their portfolio, and 663 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 2,009,325 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $878,898,848
- ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD removed 1,523,713 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $513,369,383
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,522,933 shares (+245.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $513,106,586
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,408,421 shares (+9.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $474,525,203
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 611,943 shares (+308.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $206,175,835
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 595,334 shares (+56.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $200,579,931
- MORGAN STANLEY added 575,053 shares (+14.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $193,746,856
$TT Insider Trading Activity
$TT insiders have traded $TT stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID S REGNERY (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 35,181 shares for an estimated $12,301,882.
- DONALD E. SIMMONS (Group President, Americas) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 16,573 shares for an estimated $6,341,359.
- CHRISTOPHER J KUEHN (Executive Vice President & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,936 shares for an estimated $3,823,417.
- EVAN M TURTZ (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,087 shares for an estimated $1,780,148.
- MAIREAD MAGNER (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,196 shares for an estimated $1,463,011.
$TT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TT stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/12, 03/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/30, 01/23.
$TT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TT in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/14/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/01/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025
- HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
$TT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TT recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $TT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $432.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Timothy Wojs from Baird set a target price of $450.0 on 07/17/2025
- Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $502.0 on 07/14/2025
- Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $480.0 on 07/09/2025
- Joe Ritchie from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $460.0 on 07/08/2025
- Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $410.0 on 07/01/2025
- Amit Mehrotra from UBS set a target price of $500.0 on 05/22/2025
- Stephen Tusa from JP Morgan set a target price of $400.0 on 05/16/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
