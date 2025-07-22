Fund Update: OLD NATIONAL BANCORP /IN/ opened a $11.9M position in $TSM stock

OLD NATIONAL BANCORP /IN/ has opened a new $11.9M position in $TSM, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TSM.

$TSM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,344 institutional investors add shares of $TSM stock to their portfolio, and 1,011 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TSM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TSM stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE CLEO FIELDS purchased up to $250,000 on 06/25.

on 06/25. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 04/09, 03/04, 01/28.

on 04/09, 03/04, 01/28. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 03/11.

on 03/11. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/03.

$TSM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/17/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

$TSM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TSM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $265.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Charles Shi from Needham set a target price of $270.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $265.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Simon Coles from Barclays set a target price of $240.0 on 06/03/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

