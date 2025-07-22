Stocks
Fund Update: OLD NATIONAL BANCORP /IN/ opened a $11.9M position in $TSM stock

July 22, 2025 — 01:17 pm EDT

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

OLD NATIONAL BANCORP /IN/ has opened a new $11.9M position in $TSM, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TSM.

$TSM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,344 institutional investors add shares of $TSM stock to their portfolio, and 1,011 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • INFINITUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 29,015,000 shares (+82900.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,816,490,000
  • FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 10,346,607 shares (-36.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,717,536,762
  • NEW VERNON CAPITAL HOLDINGS II LLC added 6,666,660 shares (+16500.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,106,665,560
  • FMR LLC removed 6,562,802 shares (-11.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,089,425,132
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 6,313,216 shares (-18.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,047,993,856
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 6,250,045 shares (+56.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,037,507,470
  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 4,842,457 shares (-13.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $803,847,862

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TSM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TSM stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$TSM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025
  • Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/17/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TSM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TSM forecast page.

$TSM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TSM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $265.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Charles Shi from Needham set a target price of $270.0 on 07/17/2025
  • Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $265.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Simon Coles from Barclays set a target price of $240.0 on 06/03/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $TSM ticker page for more data.


