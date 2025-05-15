Fund Update: OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP opened a $98.8M position in $NOK stock

OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP has opened a new $98.8M position in $NOK, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NOK.

$NOK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of $NOK stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NOK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NOK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 02/03/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 01/16/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/08/2025

DNB Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

