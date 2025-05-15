Stocks
Fund Update: OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP opened a $98.8M position in $NOK stock

May 15, 2025 — 06:13 am EDT

OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP has opened a new $98.8M position in $NOK, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NOK.

$NOK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of $NOK stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC added 29,048,452 shares (+58.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $153,085,342
  • OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 18,752,227 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $98,824,236
  • ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 12,072,395 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,480,709
  • WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 6,677,017 shares (+125.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,579,185
  • DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 4,835,005 shares (+129.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,480,476
  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 4,800,058 shares (-50.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,264,256
  • SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP added 4,113,884 shares (+15.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,224,506

$NOK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NOK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 02/03/2025
  • Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 01/16/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/08/2025
  • DNB Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

