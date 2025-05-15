Fund Update: OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP opened a $52.2M position in $TAC stock

OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP has opened a new $52.2M position in $TAC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TAC.
$TAC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $TAC stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 11,956,374 shares (-28.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $169,182,692
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 5,695,255 shares (+250.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,250,634
- OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 5,585,253 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,222,115
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 5,306,037 shares (-66.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,611,445
- FMR LLC added 5,247,971 shares (+63.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,068,528
- WARATAH CAPITAL ADVISORS LTD. removed 4,802,903 shares (-89.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,907,143
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 4,746,051 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,375,576
$TAC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TAC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- National Bank issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
