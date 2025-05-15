Fund Update: OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP opened a $46.6M position in $GRAB stock

OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP has opened a new $46.6M position in $GRAB, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GRAB.
$GRAB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 280 institutional investors add shares of $GRAB stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 30,320,626 shares (-89.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $137,352,435
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 21,529,574 shares (-31.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,528,970
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 19,880,432 shares (+176919.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,835,639
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 18,882,118 shares (+111.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $85,535,994
- POINTSTATE CAPITAL LP added 16,372,806 shares (+234.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,279,644
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 14,565,018 shares (-32.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,746,884
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 14,052,245 shares (+1780.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,326,596
$GRAB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GRAB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025
- HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025
