Fund Update: OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 167,100 shares of NETEASE ($NTES) to their portfolio

OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP has added 167,100 shares of $NTES to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NTES.
NETEASE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of NETEASE stock to their portfolio, and 226 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD removed 1,994,434 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $186,499,523
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,916,663 shares (+118.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $179,227,157
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD added 1,574,067 shares (+82.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $147,191,005
- DODGE & COX added 1,553,024 shares (+143.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $145,223,274
- HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. added 1,203,129 shares (+86.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $112,504,592
- POINT72 HONG KONG LTD removed 1,192,045 shares (-98.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $111,468,127
- FMR LLC removed 1,013,382 shares (-36.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $94,761,350
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
