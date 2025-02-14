News & Insights

Fund Update: Nuveen Asset Management, LLC opened a $60.4M position in $YMM stock

February 14, 2025 — 06:55 am EST

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative

Nuveen Asset Management, LLC has opened a new $60.4M position in $YMM, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $YMM.

$YMM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $YMM stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FIL LTD added 23,468,794 shares (+83.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $253,932,351
  • KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS LLC added 21,042,381 shares (+9001.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $227,678,562
  • FIRST BEIJING INVESTMENT LTD added 17,500,819 shares (+127.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $189,358,861
  • MUBADALA INVESTMENT CO PJSC removed 16,776,591 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $151,157,084
  • ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD added 15,208,627 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $164,557,344
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 10,383,716 shares (+37.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,351,807
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 9,157,276 shares (+625.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,081,726

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $YMM ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
