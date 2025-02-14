Fund Update: Nuveen Asset Management, LLC opened a $60.4M position in $YMM stock

Nuveen Asset Management, LLC has opened a new $60.4M position in $YMM, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $YMM.
$YMM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $YMM stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIL LTD added 23,468,794 shares (+83.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $253,932,351
- KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS LLC added 21,042,381 shares (+9001.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $227,678,562
- FIRST BEIJING INVESTMENT LTD added 17,500,819 shares (+127.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $189,358,861
- MUBADALA INVESTMENT CO PJSC removed 16,776,591 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $151,157,084
- ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD added 15,208,627 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $164,557,344
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 10,383,716 shares (+37.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,351,807
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 9,157,276 shares (+625.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,081,726
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
