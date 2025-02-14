Fund Update: Nuveen Asset Management, LLC added 3,680,000 shares of $LQD to their portfolio

Nuveen Asset Management, LLC has added 3,680,000 shares of $LQD to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $LQD.
$LQD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 475 institutional investors add shares of $LQD stock to their portfolio, and 528 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NYL INVESTORS LLC removed 7,479,177 shares (-83.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $799,075,270
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 6,242,800 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $666,980,752
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,680,000 shares (+796.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $393,171,200
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 2,536,400 shares (+309.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $286,562,472
- NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC added 2,534,067 shares (+2929.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $270,739,718
- HSBC HOLDINGS PLC removed 2,235,516 shares (-83.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $252,568,597
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 2,037,943 shares (+54.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $230,246,800
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
