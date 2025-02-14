Fund Update: Nuveen Asset Management, LLC added 1,842,244 shares of H WORLD GROUP ($HTHT) to their portfolio

Nuveen Asset Management, LLC has added 1,842,244 shares of $HTHT to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $HTHT.
H WORLD GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of H WORLD GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 9,316,220 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $307,714,746
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 4,365,946 shares (-27.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $144,207,196
- SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,400,833 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,329,513
- MORGAN STANLEY added 2,288,257 shares (+62.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $85,123,160
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 2,019,656 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,709,237
- TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD added 1,917,528 shares (+87.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,335,949
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,842,244 shares (+625.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,849,319
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
