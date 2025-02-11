Fund Update: NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO Just Disclosed New Holdings

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO just filed a portfolio update, which we received from a 13F disclosure. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and track moves made by other funds.

Per our estimates, the largest stock moves were:

An addition of 68,916,062 shares of $FBND (~ $3,092,263,702) . This was an increase of ~1542% over their previous position.

. This was an increase of ~1542% over their previous position. An addition of 1,237,481 shares of $IVV (~ $728,480,315) . This was an increase of ~4% over their previous position.

. This was an increase of ~4% over their previous position. An addition of 25,640,221 shares of $SCHF (~ $474,344,088) . This was an increase of ~8% over their previous position.

. This was an increase of ~8% over their previous position. An addition of 5,962,724 shares of $BND (~ $428,779,483) . This was an increase of ~5% over their previous position.

. This was an increase of ~5% over their previous position. An addition of 3,648,144 shares of $IJH (~ $227,315,853) . This was an increase of ~3% over their previous position.

. This was an increase of ~3% over their previous position. An addition of 1,786,495 shares of $IJR (~$205,839,954). This was an increase of ~5% over their previous position.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

