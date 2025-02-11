Fund Update: NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO added 68,916,062 shares of $FBND to their portfolio

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO has added 68,916,062 shares of $FBND to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FBND.
$FBND Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 373 institutional investors add shares of $FBND stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO added 68,916,062 shares (+1542.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,092,263,701
- MORGAN STANLEY added 4,582,801 shares (+19.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $214,200,118
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 1,758,308 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,895,279
- DYNASTY WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,725,938 shares (+142.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,442,838
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 1,162,509 shares (+124.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $54,335,670
- HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC added 1,011,341 shares (+145.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,378,870
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 949,879 shares (+10.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $44,397,344
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
