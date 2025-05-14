Fund Update: NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO added 496,150 shares of NUTANIX ($NTNX) to their portfolio

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO has added 496,150 shares of $NTNX to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NTNX.
NUTANIX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 337 institutional investors add shares of NUTANIX stock to their portfolio, and 248 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIL LTD removed 1,575,658 shares (-76.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $109,996,684
- CONTOUR ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,427,238 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $87,318,420
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 1,308,155 shares (-46.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,032,922
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 1,198,284 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,311,015
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC removed 1,062,720 shares (-61.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,017,209
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,038,738 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,549,990
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,007,803 shares (-16.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,657,387
NUTANIX Insider Trading Activity
NUTANIX insiders have traded $NTNX stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GROEN MAX PIETER DE sold 5,500,000 shares for an estimated $409,805,000
- RAJIV RAMASWAMI (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 167,493 shares for an estimated $11,498,166.
- RUKMINI SIVARAMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 14,625 shares for an estimated $981,671.
- STEVEN J GOMO sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $533,146
- VIRGINIA GAMBALE sold 6,060 shares for an estimated $392,278
NUTANIX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NTNX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTNX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
NUTANIX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NTNX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/02/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/27/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/27/2024
NUTANIX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NTNX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NTNX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $83.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $94.0 on 02/27/2025
- An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $83.0 on 02/27/2025
- James Fish from Piper Sandler set a target price of $83.0 on 11/27/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
