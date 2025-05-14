Fund Update: NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO added 488,083 shares of ROKU ($ROKU) to their portfolio

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO has added 488,083 shares of $ROKU to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ROKU.
ROKU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 277 institutional investors add shares of ROKU stock to their portfolio, and 284 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 2,269,751 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $159,881,260
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 2,030,036 shares (+663.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $150,912,876
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,029,908 shares (-19.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $142,986,719
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,951,258 shares (-81.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $145,056,519
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 1,728,028 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $128,461,601
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,512,004 shares (+429.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $106,505,561
- CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,178,800 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $87,631,992
ROKU Insider Trading Activity
ROKU insiders have traded $ROKU stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 41 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROKU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANTHONY J. WOOD (CEO and Chairman BOD) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $10,648,564.
- CHARLES COLLIER (President, Roku Media) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 25,132 shares for an estimated $1,902,583.
- DAN JEDDA (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $1,011,810.
- MATTHEW C. BANKS (VP, Corp Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 11,433 shares for an estimated $833,826.
- GILBERT FUCHSBERG (President, Subscriptions) sold 1,694 shares for an estimated $120,748
- JEFF HASTINGS has made 1 purchase buying 11 shares for an estimated $892 and 1 sale selling 11 shares for an estimated $997.
ROKU Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROKU in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025
- FBN Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025
- Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 03/23/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/14/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024
- Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 11/20/2024
ROKU Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ROKU recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ROKU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from MoffettNathanson set a target price of $70.0 on 03/04/2025
- Alan Gould from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $80.0 on 12/09/2024
- Atul Goyal from Jefferies set a target price of $55.0 on 11/20/2024
- Vikram Kesavabhotla from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $90.0 on 11/18/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
