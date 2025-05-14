Fund Update: NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO added 488,083 shares of ROKU ($ROKU) to their portfolio

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO has added 488,083 shares of $ROKU to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ROKU.

ROKU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 277 institutional investors add shares of ROKU stock to their portfolio, and 284 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ROKU Insider Trading Activity

ROKU insiders have traded $ROKU stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 41 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROKU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY J. WOOD (CEO and Chairman BOD) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $10,648,564 .

. CHARLES COLLIER (President, Roku Media) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 25,132 shares for an estimated $1,902,583 .

. DAN JEDDA (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $1,011,810 .

. MATTHEW C. BANKS (VP, Corp Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 11,433 shares for an estimated $833,826 .

. GILBERT FUCHSBERG (President, Subscriptions) sold 1,694 shares for an estimated $120,748

JEFF HASTINGS has made 1 purchase buying 11 shares for an estimated $892 and 1 sale selling 11 shares for an estimated $997.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ROKU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROKU in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

FBN Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 03/23/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/14/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 11/20/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ROKU, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ROKU forecast page.

ROKU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ROKU recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ROKU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from MoffettNathanson set a target price of $70.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Alan Gould from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $80.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Atul Goyal from Jefferies set a target price of $55.0 on 11/20/2024

on 11/20/2024 Vikram Kesavabhotla from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $90.0 on 11/18/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $ROKU ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.