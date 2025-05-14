Fund Update: NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO added 3,143,240 shares of LYFT ($LYFT) to their portfolio

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO has added 3,143,240 shares of $LYFT to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $LYFT.
LYFT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 260 institutional investors add shares of LYFT stock to their portfolio, and 218 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 6,775,478 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,424,923
- FMR LLC removed 6,402,645 shares (-21.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,999,396
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 6,365,727 shares (+282.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,117,878
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 5,945,000 shares (+828.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,690,500
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 5,874,599 shares (-32.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,782,327
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 5,678,118 shares (+29.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,399,260
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 4,901,358 shares (+156.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,227,518
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
LYFT Insider Trading Activity
LYFT insiders have traded $LYFT stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LINDSAY CATHERINE LLEWELLYN (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER, SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 47,286 shares for an estimated $704,656.
- LOGAN GREEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,330 shares for an estimated $340,556.
- JOHN PATRICK ZIMMER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,848 shares for an estimated $73,222.
- JILL BEGGS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,144 shares for an estimated $42,183.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
LYFT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LYFT in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/12/2025
- Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 11/21/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for LYFT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LYFT forecast page.
LYFT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LYFT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LYFT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Thomas Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $18.0 on 02/12/2025
- Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $26.0 on 11/21/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $LYFT ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.