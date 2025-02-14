Fund Update: NORTHERN TRUST CORP opened a $19.9M position in $TLT stock

NORTHERN TRUST CORP has opened a new $19.9M position in $TLT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TLT.
$TLT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 608 institutional investors add shares of $TLT stock to their portfolio, and 662 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 37,742,733 shares (+63.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,702,562,107
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 13,651,319 shares (-81.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,192,169,688
- CIBC WORLD MARKET INC. removed 9,209,855 shares (-97.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $804,296,637
- RAFFERTY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 5,373,843 shares (-11.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $469,297,709
- CAPULA MANAGEMENT LTD added 5,216,417 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $455,549,696
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 5,181,743 shares (-82.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $452,521,616
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 4,328,272 shares (-10.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $424,603,483
$TLT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TLT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TLT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 09/06.
