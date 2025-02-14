Fund Update: NORTHERN TRUST CORP opened a $19.9M position in $TLT stock

NORTHERN TRUST CORP has opened a new $19.9M position in $TLT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TLT.

$TLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 608 institutional investors add shares of $TLT stock to their portfolio, and 662 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TLT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TLT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TLT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 09/06.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

