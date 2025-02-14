Fund Update: NORTHERN TRUST CORP opened a $19.9M position in $MBSD stock

NORTHERN TRUST CORP has opened a new $19.9M position in $MBSD, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MBSD.
$MBSD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $MBSD stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 985,620 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,944,020
- MORGAN STANLEY added 36,892 shares (+34.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $773,994
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 23,388 shares (+180.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $490,680
- TRIVANT CUSTOM PORTFOLIO GROUP, LLC removed 20,926 shares (-7.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $423,437
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 19,358 shares (+85.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $406,130
- SIMPLICITY WEALTH,LLC removed 17,345 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $350,976
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 15,742 shares (+138.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $318,539
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
