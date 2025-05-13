Fund Update: NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 354,329 shares of $WES to their portfolio

NORTHERN TRUST CORP has added 354,329 shares of $WES to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $WES.
$WES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $WES stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALPS ADVISORS INC added 2,400,891 shares (+7.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $98,340,495
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,608,609 shares (+7.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,888,624
- BLACKSTONE INC. removed 1,513,600 shares (-9.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,167,648
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 1,366,341 shares (+23.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,508,484
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC removed 898,143 shares (-32.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,787,937
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 726,980 shares (+44.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,777,100
- STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP added 676,729 shares (+624.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,006,695
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $WES ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.