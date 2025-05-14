Fund Update: NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB opened a $29.2M position in $SPSC stock

NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB has opened a new $29.2M position in $SPSC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SPSC.

$SPSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 216 institutional investors add shares of $SPSC stock to their portfolio, and 270 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SPSC Insider Trading Activity

$SPSC insiders have traded $SPSC stock on the open market 57 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 57 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIMBERLY K. NELSON (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 29,560 shares for an estimated $4,960,437 .

. DAN JUCKNIESS (EVP, Chief Sales Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 21,671 shares for an estimated $3,973,472 .

. JAMIE THINGELSTAD (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 7,754 shares for an estimated $1,322,162 .

. CHADWICK COLLINS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,512 shares for an estimated $661,791.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $SPSC ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.