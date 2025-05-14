Fund Update: NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB opened a $12.4M position in $ELF stock

NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB has opened a new $12.4M position in $ELF, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ELF.

$ELF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 231 institutional investors add shares of $ELF stock to their portfolio, and 343 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ELF Insider Trading Activity

$ELF insiders have traded $ELF stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TARANG AMIN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 98,805 shares for an estimated $5,347,208 .

. SCOTT MILSTEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 51,881 shares for an estimated $2,813,017 .

. JOSHUA ALLEN FRANKS (SVP, Operations) sold 51,353 shares for an estimated $2,740,196

KORY MARCHISOTTO (See Remarks) sold 51,350 shares for an estimated $2,740,036

MANDY J FIELDS (See Remarks) sold 48,213 shares for an estimated $2,572,645

JENNIFER CATHERINE HARTNETT (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 23,376 shares for an estimated $1,247,343

LAUREN COOKS LEVITAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,900 shares for an estimated $371,875 .

. MAUREEN C. WATSON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,785 shares for an estimated $371,630.

$ELF Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ELF stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 12/18.

$ELF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ELF in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/18/2024

$ELF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ELF recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ELF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $75.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Mark Astrachan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $105.0 on 02/03/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

