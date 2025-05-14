Stocks
ELF

Fund Update: NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB opened a $12.4M position in $ELF stock

May 14, 2025 — 04:40 pm EDT

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB has opened a new $12.4M position in $ELF, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ELF.

$ELF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 231 institutional investors add shares of $ELF stock to their portfolio, and 343 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ELF Insider Trading Activity

$ELF insiders have traded $ELF stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • TARANG AMIN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 98,805 shares for an estimated $5,347,208.
  • SCOTT MILSTEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 51,881 shares for an estimated $2,813,017.
  • JOSHUA ALLEN FRANKS (SVP, Operations) sold 51,353 shares for an estimated $2,740,196
  • KORY MARCHISOTTO (See Remarks) sold 51,350 shares for an estimated $2,740,036
  • MANDY J FIELDS (See Remarks) sold 48,213 shares for an estimated $2,572,645
  • JENNIFER CATHERINE HARTNETT (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 23,376 shares for an estimated $1,247,343
  • LAUREN COOKS LEVITAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,900 shares for an estimated $371,875.
  • MAUREEN C. WATSON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,785 shares for an estimated $371,630.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ELF Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ELF stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ELF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ELF in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025
  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ELF, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ELF forecast page.

$ELF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ELF recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ELF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $75.0 on 03/17/2025
  • Mark Astrachan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $105.0 on 02/03/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $ELF ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ELF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.