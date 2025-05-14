Fund Update: NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB added 362,516 shares of INSULET ($PODD) to their portfolio

NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB has added 362,516 shares of $PODD to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PODD.
INSULET Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 351 institutional investors add shares of INSULET stock to their portfolio, and 308 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 1,369,765 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $359,713,986
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 641,215 shares (-50.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $168,389,471
- NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB added 362,516 shares (+5964.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $95,200,326
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 331,272 shares (-87.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $86,995,339
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 297,734 shares (+34.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,187,925
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 261,384 shares (-26.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,239,520
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 178,976 shares (+2.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,000,887
INSULET Insider Trading Activity
INSULET insiders have traded $PODD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PODD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIC BENJAMIN (EVP, CPXO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,757 shares for an estimated $5,597,911.
- WAYNE A.I. FREDERICK sold 1,825 shares for an estimated $501,875
- LAUREN BUDDEN (Group VP, CAO and Controller) sold 915 shares for an estimated $252,192
INSULET Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PODD in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 12/30/2024
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
