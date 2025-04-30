Fund Update: NISA INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC added 79,937 shares of HOWMET AEROSPACE ($HWM) to their portfolio

NISA INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC has added 79,937 shares of $HWM to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $HWM.

HOWMET AEROSPACE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 527 institutional investors add shares of HOWMET AEROSPACE stock to their portfolio, and 366 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOWMET AEROSPACE Insider Trading Activity

HOWMET AEROSPACE insiders have traded $HWM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HWM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LOLA FELICE LIN (EVP, CL&CO and Secretary) sold 6,620 shares for an estimated $902,885

HOWMET AEROSPACE Government Contracts

We have seen $989,376 of award payments to $HWM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

HOWMET AEROSPACE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HWM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HWM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR ASHLEY MOODY purchased up to $100,000 on 01/22.

HOWMET AEROSPACE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HWM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 11/07/2024

HOWMET AEROSPACE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HWM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HWM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $124.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $118.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Financial set a target price of $130.0 on 01/14/2025

