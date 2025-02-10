Fund Update: Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. opened a $65.8M position in $ILMN stock

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. has opened a new $65.8M position in $ILMN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ILMN.
$ILMN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 380 institutional investors add shares of $ILMN stock to their portfolio, and 416 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 1,534,271 shares (+413.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $200,084,281
- GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 882,339 shares (+47.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $115,065,828
- WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 867,673 shares (+26.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,947,142
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 770,343 shares (+4.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,940,935
- LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC added 687,705 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $89,683,609
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 686,330 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,714,277
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 631,294 shares (+148.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $82,327,050
$ILMN Government Contracts
We have seen $34,648,261 of award payments to $ILMN over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ILLUMINA INC., TO PROVIDE REAGENTS AND CONSUMABLES: $1,184,215
- NOVASEQ X PLUS SEQUENCING SYSTEM: $1,083,750
- ILLUMINA REAGENT KITS: $872,996
- THIS REQUIREMENT IS FOR REAGENTS AND SERVICE SUPPORT PLANS.: $668,201
- HPAI URGENT PURCHASE FOR REAGENTS FOR WHOLE GENOME SEQUENCING: $466,403
$ILMN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ILMN stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ILMN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL C. BURGESS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 09/03, 08/30.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
