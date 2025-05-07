Fund Update: Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added 90,784 shares of JOHN DEERE ($DE) to their portfolio

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. has added 90,784 shares of $DE to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DE.

JOHN DEERE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 923 institutional investors add shares of JOHN DEERE stock to their portfolio, and 1,029 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

JOHN DEERE Insider Trading Activity

JOHN DEERE insiders have traded $DE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAJESH KALATHUR (President, JD Financial & CIO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,580 shares for an estimated $12,304,920.

JOHN DEERE Government Contracts

We have seen $10,147,513 of award payments to $DE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

JOHN DEERE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DE stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.

JOHN DEERE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

