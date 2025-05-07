Fund Update: Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added 363,973 shares of TESLA ($TSLA) to their portfolio

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. has added 363,973 shares of $TSLA to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TSLA.
TESLA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,910 institutional investors add shares of TESLA stock to their portfolio, and 1,655 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 9,920,325 shares (+40.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,006,224,047
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 8,638,364 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,238,718,414
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 5,660,651 shares (-76.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,467,014,313
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 5,326,135 shares (-91.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,380,321,146
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 5,318,641 shares (-24.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,147,879,981
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 5,075,418 shares (+21.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,049,656,805
- MORGAN STANLEY added 4,918,044 shares (+12.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,986,102,888
TESLA Insider Trading Activity
TESLA insiders have traded $TSLA stock on the open market 172 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 171 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBYN M DENHOLM has made 0 purchases and 53 sales selling 561,950 shares for an estimated $184,065,367.
- KATHLEEN WILSON-THOMPSON has made 0 purchases and 55 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $111,019,127.
- KIMBAL MUSK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $27,590,618.
- VAIBHAV TANEJA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 60 sales selling 52,277 shares for an estimated $17,467,537.
- JAMES R MURDOCH sold 54,776 shares for an estimated $13,189,403
- JOSEPH GEBBIA purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,025,232
TESLA Government Contracts
We have seen $42,191 of award payments to $TSLA over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- REPAIR COLLISION REPAIR: $24,834
- AUTOMOTIVE MECHANICAL REPAIRS: $17,357
TESLA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TSLA stock 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 20 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 7 times. They made 7 purchases worth up to $105,000 on 04/08, 03/07, 01/08, 11/07 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 5 times. They made 0 purchases and 5 sales worth up to $75,000 on 03/31, 03/11, 03/10, 03/06, 02/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/26 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 14 times. They made 11 purchases worth up to $165,000 on 02/05, 01/31, 01/30, 01/28, 12/03, 11/27, 11/26, 11/20, 11/14, 11/12, 11/11 and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 03/19, 02/14, 02/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 02/12, 02/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE MORGAN MCGARVEY sold up to $15,000 on 11/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL GUEST purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
TESLA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSLA in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 5 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025
- GLJ Research issued a "Sell" rating on 04/21/2025
- Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/16/2025
TESLA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSLA recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $TSLA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $345.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- William Selesky from Argus Research set a target price of $410.0 on 04/24/2025
- Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $450.0 on 04/24/2025
- William Stein from Truist Financial set a target price of $280.0 on 04/22/2025
- Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $430.0 on 04/22/2025
- Stuart Pearson from BNP Paribas set a target price of $137.0 on 04/16/2025
- An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $345.0 on 03/28/2025
- An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $430.0 on 03/17/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
