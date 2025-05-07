Fund Update: Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added 363,973 shares of TESLA ($TSLA) to their portfolio

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. has added 363,973 shares of $TSLA to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TSLA.

TESLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,910 institutional investors add shares of TESLA stock to their portfolio, and 1,655 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TESLA Insider Trading Activity

TESLA insiders have traded $TSLA stock on the open market 172 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 171 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBYN M DENHOLM has made 0 purchases and 53 sales selling 561,950 shares for an estimated $184,065,367 .

. KATHLEEN WILSON-THOMPSON has made 0 purchases and 55 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $111,019,127 .

. KIMBAL MUSK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $27,590,618 .

. VAIBHAV TANEJA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 60 sales selling 52,277 shares for an estimated $17,467,537 .

. JAMES R MURDOCH sold 54,776 shares for an estimated $13,189,403

JOSEPH GEBBIA purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,025,232

TESLA Government Contracts

We have seen $42,191 of award payments to $TSLA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

TESLA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TSLA stock 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 20 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

TESLA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSLA in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 5 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025

GLJ Research issued a "Sell" rating on 04/21/2025

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/16/2025

TESLA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSLA recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $TSLA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $345.0.

Here are some recent targets:

William Selesky from Argus Research set a target price of $410.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $450.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 William Stein from Truist Financial set a target price of $280.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $430.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Stuart Pearson from BNP Paribas set a target price of $137.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $345.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $430.0 on 03/17/2025

