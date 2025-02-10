News & Insights

Stocks
TER

Fund Update: Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added 350,623 shares of TERADYNE ($TER) to their portfolio

February 10, 2025 — 05:06 pm EST

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. has added 350,623 shares of $TER to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TER.

TERADYNE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 352 institutional investors add shares of TERADYNE stock to their portfolio, and 389 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 1,846,079 shares (+59.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $232,458,267
  • POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,412,215 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $189,137,954
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,151,657 shares (+6.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $154,241,422
  • BARCLAYS PLC added 1,122,695 shares (+108.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $150,362,541
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 906,213 shares (-98.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $121,369,107
  • ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 873,626 shares (+1767.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,006,985
  • AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 784,380 shares (-57.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $105,052,013

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

TERADYNE Insider Trading Activity

TERADYNE insiders have traded $TER stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SANJAY MEHTA (VP and Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 15,278 shares for an estimated $1,907,280.
  • GREGORY STEPHEN SMITH (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,320 shares for an estimated $1,610,224.
  • MERCEDES JOHNSON has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,750 shares for an estimated $454,431.
  • RICHARD JOHN BURNS (President, Semiconductor Test) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,309 shares for an estimated $409,732.
  • RYAN DRISCOLL (VP, General Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 836 shares for an estimated $90,890.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

TERADYNE Government Contracts

We have seen $20,137,905 of award payments to $TER over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $TER ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

TER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.