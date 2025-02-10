Fund Update: Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added 350,623 shares of TERADYNE ($TER) to their portfolio

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. has added 350,623 shares of $TER to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TER.

We have seen 352 institutional investors add shares of TERADYNE stock to their portfolio, and 389 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TERADYNE insiders have traded $TER stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SANJAY MEHTA (VP and Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 15,278 shares for an estimated $1,907,280 .

. GREGORY STEPHEN SMITH (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,320 shares for an estimated $1,610,224 .

. MERCEDES JOHNSON has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,750 shares for an estimated $454,431 .

. RICHARD JOHN BURNS (President, Semiconductor Test) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,309 shares for an estimated $409,732 .

. RYAN DRISCOLL (VP, General Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 836 shares for an estimated $90,890.

We have seen $20,137,905 of award payments to $TER over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

