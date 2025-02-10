Fund Update: Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added 298,457 shares of AMAZON.COM ($AMZN) to their portfolio

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. has added 298,457 shares of $AMZN to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AMZN.

AMAZON.COM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,513 institutional investors add shares of AMAZON.COM stock to their portfolio, and 2,063 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

AMAZON.COM Insider Trading Activity

AMAZON.COM insiders have traded $AMZN stock on the open market 100 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 100 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY P BEZOS (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 16,354,620 shares for an estimated $3,376,943,584 .

. ANDREW R JASSY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 41,568 shares for an estimated $7,917,482 .

. DOUGLAS J HERRINGTON (CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 37,212 shares for an estimated $7,125,551 .

. MATTHEW S GARMAN (CEO Amazon Web Services) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 30,520 shares for an estimated $5,813,237 .

. BRIAN T OLSAVSKY (Senior Vice President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,200 shares for an estimated $5,590,048 .

. DAVID ZAPOLSKY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 23,360 shares for an estimated $4,482,274 .

. JONATHAN RUBINSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,670 shares for an estimated $4,000,369 .

. SHELLEY REYNOLDS (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 7,582 shares for an estimated $1,445,420 .

. DANIEL P HUTTENLOCHER sold 1,237 shares for an estimated $246,237

KEITH BRIAN ALEXANDER sold 900 shares for an estimated $176,733

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AMAZON.COM Government Contracts

We have seen $1,750,261 of award payments to $AMZN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

AMAZON.COM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMZN stock 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 18 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMZN ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.