Fund Update: NEW YORK STATE TEACHERS RETIREMENT SYSTEM opened a $8.9M position in $CBSH stock

NEW YORK STATE TEACHERS RETIREMENT SYSTEM has opened a new $8.9M position in $CBSH, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CBSH.

$CBSH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of $CBSH stock to their portfolio, and 253 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CBSH Insider Trading Activity

$CBSH insiders have traded $CBSH stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN W KEMPER (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,544 shares for an estimated $1,931,792 .

. KEVIN G BARTH (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,674 shares for an estimated $1,831,205 .

. CHARLES G KIM (Exec. Vice President and CFO) sold 13,493 shares for an estimated $914,245

DAVID W KEMPER (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,208 shares for an estimated $556,804 .

. JOHN K HANDY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,566 shares for an estimated $507,237 .

. PATRICIA R KELLERHALS (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,919 shares for an estimated $340,224 .

. DAVID L. ROLLER (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,238 shares for an estimated $291,344 .

. RICHARD W HEISE (Senior Vice President) sold 1,640 shares for an estimated $120,293

PAULA S PETERSEN (Senior Vice President) sold 1,462 shares for an estimated $106,718

DAVID L ORF (Exec. Vice President & CCO) sold 1,036 shares for an estimated $70,693

DOUGLAS D NEFF (Senior Vice President) sold 888 shares for an estimated $64,023

PAUL A STEINER (Controller) sold 803 shares for an estimated $58,161

DERRICK BROOKS (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 241 shares for an estimated $16,149 .

. MARGARET M ROWE (Senior Vice President) sold 250 shares for an estimated $15,479

KIM L JAKOVICH (Senior Vice President) sold 193 shares for an estimated $14,014

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.