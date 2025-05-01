Fund Update: NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND opened a $63.7M position in $SHEL stock

NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND has opened a new $63.7M position in $SHEL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SHEL.
$SHEL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 557 institutional investors add shares of $SHEL stock to their portfolio, and 628 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 21,118,234 shares (+32.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,323,057,360
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 5,099,618 shares (-93.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $319,491,067
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD removed 3,160,428 shares (-32.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $198,000,814
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 2,247,462 shares (+44.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $140,803,494
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 2,235,235 shares (-59.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $140,037,472
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,182,253 shares (+170.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $136,718,150
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,030,981 shares (+149.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $127,240,959
$SHEL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SHEL stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHEL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/16 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 12/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE MORGAN MCGARVEY sold up to $15,000 on 11/13.
$SHEL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SHEL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/04/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/26/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
