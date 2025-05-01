Fund Update: NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND opened a $30.0M position in $PBR stock

NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND has opened a new $30.0M position in $PBR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PBR.
$PBR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 204 institutional investors add shares of $PBR stock to their portfolio, and 245 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. added 15,508,218 shares (+432.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $199,435,683
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 13,441,433 shares (-85.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $172,856,828
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 8,436,748 shares (+34.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,496,579
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 6,657,934 shares (-10.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,621,031
- OPTIVER HOLDING B.V. added 6,343,574 shares (+2678.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,578,361
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 6,016,560 shares (+2.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,372,961
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 5,970,170 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,776,386
$PBR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PBR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PBR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from HSBC set a target price of $15.0 on 03/05/2025
- Stewart Glickman from CFRA set a target price of $13.0 on 11/11/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
