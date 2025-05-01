Fund Update: NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND opened a $30.0M position in $PBR stock

NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND has opened a new $30.0M position in $PBR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PBR.

$PBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 204 institutional investors add shares of $PBR stock to their portfolio, and 245 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PBR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PBR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PBR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from HSBC set a target price of $15.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Stewart Glickman from CFRA set a target price of $13.0 on 11/11/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $PBR ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.