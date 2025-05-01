Fund Update: NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND opened a $28.8M position in $NTES stock

NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND has opened a new $28.8M position in $NTES, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NTES.
$NTES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $NTES stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. added 2,780,897 shares (+7698.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $286,209,919
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,107,363 shares (+88.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,787,853
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 1,074,818 shares (+40.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,884,513
- FIL LTD added 1,027,102 shares (+160.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,627,769
- FMR LLC removed 991,701 shares (-56.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,469,646
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 765,601 shares (-48.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,299,265
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 728,762 shares (-67.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,012,858
$NTES Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NTES in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024
