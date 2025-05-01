Fund Update: NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND Just Disclosed New Holdings

NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND just filed a portfolio update, which we received from a 13F disclosure. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and track moves made by other funds.

Per our estimates, the largest stock moves were:

A decrease of -1,519,698 shares of $NVDA (~ $164,704,869 ). This was a decrease of ~5% from their previous position.

). This was a decrease of ~5% from their previous position. A decrease of -296,941 shares of $MSFT (~ $111,468,682 ). This was a decrease of ~3% from their previous position.

). This was a decrease of ~3% from their previous position. A decrease of -168,194 shares of $META (~ $96,940,294 ). This was a decrease of ~6% from their previous position.

). This was a decrease of ~6% from their previous position. A decrease of -174,400 shares of $BRK.B (~ $92,881,952 ). This was a decrease of ~8% from their previous position.

). This was a decrease of ~8% from their previous position. A decrease of -328,793 shares of $AAPL (~ $73,034,789 ). This was a decrease of ~2% from their previous position.

). This was a decrease of ~2% from their previous position. A decrease of -457,320 shares of $GOOGL (~$70,719,965). This was a decrease of ~6% from their previous position.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

