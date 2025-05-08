Fund Update: NEW YORK LIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC opened a $8.3M position in $PTVE stock

NEW YORK LIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC has opened a new $8.3M position in $PTVE, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PTVE.
$PTVE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $PTVE stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 5,726,583 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,043,405
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 4,407,011 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,990,482
- MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC added 3,070,686 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,644,884
- FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC removed 2,828,388 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,411,938
- TIG ADVISORS, LLC added 2,525,464 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,119,856
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 2,334,686 shares (-74.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,786,964
- WESTCHESTER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,725,772 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,149,236
$PTVE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PTVE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PTVE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $18.0 on 01/10/2025
- Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $18.0 on 12/19/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
