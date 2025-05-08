Fund Update: NEW YORK LIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC opened a $8.3M position in $PTVE stock

NEW YORK LIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC has opened a new $8.3M position in $PTVE, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PTVE.

$PTVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $PTVE stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PTVE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PTVE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PTVE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $18.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $18.0 on 12/19/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

