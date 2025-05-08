Fund Update: NEW YORK LIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC opened a $13.0M position in $SCZ stock

NEW YORK LIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC has opened a new $13.0M position in $SCZ, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SCZ.
$SCZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 261 institutional investors add shares of $SCZ stock to their portfolio, and 353 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BROOKLYN FI, LLC added 4,789,621 shares (+6463.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $290,969,475
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP removed 3,343,920 shares (-25.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $203,143,140
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,500,338 shares (+81.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,145,533
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,489,959 shares (+41.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $94,657,095
- CITIGROUP INC added 1,406,676 shares (+3131.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,455,567
- FMR LLC added 765,645 shares (+20.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,512,933
- FINANCIERE DES PROFESSIONNELS - FONDS D,INVESTISSEMENT INC. added 742,500 shares (+552.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,171,025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.