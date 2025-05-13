Fund Update: Neuberger Berman Group LLC opened a $41.0M position in $BL stock

Neuberger Berman Group LLC has opened a new $41.0M position in $BL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BL.
$BL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of $BL stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 889,570 shares (+12538.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,050,273
- HAWK RIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 871,408 shares (-49.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,946,750
- FMR LLC removed 847,285 shares (-19.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,025,539
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 847,196 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,021,230
- BROWN ADVISORY INC removed 777,371 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,640,303
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC added 611,499 shares (+106.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,608,781
- ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC removed 609,713 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,046,161
$BL Insider Trading Activity
$BL insiders have traded $BL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK WOODHAMS (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 33,496 shares for an estimated $2,021,292.
$BL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
$BL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $57.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $50.0 on 05/07/2025
- Chris Quintero from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $65.0 on 04/16/2025
