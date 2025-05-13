Fund Update: Neuberger Berman Group LLC opened a $41.0M position in $BL stock

Neuberger Berman Group LLC has opened a new $41.0M position in $BL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BL.

$BL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of $BL stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BL Insider Trading Activity

$BL insiders have traded $BL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK WOODHAMS (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 33,496 shares for an estimated $2,021,292.

$BL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

$BL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $57.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $50.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Chris Quintero from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $65.0 on 04/16/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

