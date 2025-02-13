Fund Update: Neuberger Berman Group LLC opened a $35.8M position in $VSEC stock

Neuberger Berman Group LLC has opened a new $35.8M position in $VSEC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VSEC.
$VSEC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $VSEC stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 646,566 shares (-27.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,488,426
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 421,087 shares (+2461.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $34,836,527
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 376,800 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,833,680
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 333,244 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,691,504
- FIL LTD removed 302,766 shares (-53.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,793,046
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 275,508 shares (+614.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $22,792,776
- OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD removed 259,890 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,500,699
$VSEC Insider Trading Activity
$VSEC insiders have traded $VSEC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSEC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CALVIN SCOTT KOONCE has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 38,300 shares for an estimated $3,466,783.
$VSEC Government Contracts
We have seen $32,481,255 of award payments to $VSEC over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- PM, MECHANICS, OPERATORS, GFP MGRS (PMC): $9,664,737
- KC-46 SUPPORT EQUIPMENT.: $4,678,301
- FMS FOLLOW-ON TECHNICAL SUPPORT FOR IRAQ: $4,525,181
- III MEF PREVENTIVE AND CORRECTIVE MAINTENANCE: $2,544,336
- REPAIR OF 24 HOWITZER VEHICLES FOR THE COUNTRY OF LEBANON. ALSO INCLUDED IN THIS CONTRACT ARE 24 SETS OF BA...: $1,546,105
