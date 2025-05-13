Stocks
WMG

Fund Update: Neuberger Berman Group LLC opened a $23.3M position in $WMG stock

May 13, 2025 — 09:45 am EDT

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

Neuberger Berman Group LLC has opened a new $23.3M position in $WMG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $WMG.

$WMG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $WMG stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$WMG Insider Trading Activity

$WMG insiders have traded $WMG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • LINCOLN E BENET sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $1,083,600
  • VALENTIN BLAVATNIK sold 28,230 shares for an estimated $1,000,753
  • MARIA OSHEROVA (EVP, Chief Human Res. Officer) sold 6,553 shares for an estimated $222,146
  • TIMOTHY MATUSCH (EVP Strategy & Operations) sold 1,103 shares for an estimated $40,248

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WMG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WMG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WMG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WMG forecast page.

$WMG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WMG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WMG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Matthew Thornton from FBN Securities set a target price of $35.0 on 03/28/2025
  • Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $31.0 on 11/21/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $WMG ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

WMG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.