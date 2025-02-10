Fund Update: NATIXIS ADVISORS, LLC opened a $9.1M position in $CPRI stock

NATIXIS ADVISORS, LLC has opened a new $9.1M position in $CPRI, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CPRI.
$CPRI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 172 institutional investors add shares of $CPRI stock to their portfolio, and 216 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 3,885,732 shares (+22554.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,833,515
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 2,324,455 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,953,022
- FMR LLC added 2,272,649 shares (+387.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $96,451,223
- QUINN OPPORTUNITY PARTNERS LLC removed 1,503,684 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $63,816,348
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,134,279 shares (-57.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $48,138,800
- BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA removed 1,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $42,440,000
- ALPINE ASSOCIATES MANAGEMENT INC. removed 992,169 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,895,079
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
