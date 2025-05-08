Fund Update: NATIXIS ADVISORS, LLC opened a $7.1M position in $HUBS stock

NATIXIS ADVISORS, LLC has opened a new $7.1M position in $HUBS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $HUBS.

$HUBS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 405 institutional investors add shares of $HUBS stock to their portfolio, and 372 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HUBS Insider Trading Activity

$HUBS insiders have traded $HUBS stock on the open market 71 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 71 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DHARMESH SHAH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 54 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $53,505,609 .

. BRIAN HALLIGAN (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 51,000 shares for an estimated $34,481,185 .

. KATHRYN BUEKER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,107 shares for an estimated $8,019,953 .

. YAMINI RANGAN (Chief Executive Officer & Pres) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,852 shares for an estimated $2,634,846 .

. LORRIE M NORRINGTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,144 shares for an estimated $807,435 .

. DAWSON ALYSSA HARVEY (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 957 shares for an estimated $650,700.

$HUBS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HUBS in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/13/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/13/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/13/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025

$HUBS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HUBS recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $HUBS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $825.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $750.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Siti Panigrahi from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $700.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 An analyst from Bernstein set a target price of $693.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $900.0 on 02/13/2025

on 02/13/2025 Ken Wong from Oppenheimer set a target price of $900.0 on 02/13/2025

on 02/13/2025 Nick Altmann from Scotiabank set a target price of $825.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Rishi Jaluria from RBC Capital set a target price of $825.0 on 01/03/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

