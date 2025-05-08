Fund Update: NATIXIS ADVISORS, LLC opened a $7.1M position in $HUBS stock

NATIXIS ADVISORS, LLC has opened a new $7.1M position in $HUBS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $HUBS.
$HUBS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 405 institutional investors add shares of $HUBS stock to their portfolio, and 372 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 536,815 shares (+79.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $374,036,587
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 505,101 shares (+17.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $351,939,223
- COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC added 373,280 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $260,090,305
- FMR LLC added 352,764 shares (+9.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $245,795,372
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 319,767 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $222,804,052
- PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 279,300 shares (-98.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $194,607,861
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 251,853 shares (+37.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $143,881,100
$HUBS Insider Trading Activity
$HUBS insiders have traded $HUBS stock on the open market 71 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 71 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DHARMESH SHAH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 54 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $53,505,609.
- BRIAN HALLIGAN (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 51,000 shares for an estimated $34,481,185.
- KATHRYN BUEKER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,107 shares for an estimated $8,019,953.
- YAMINI RANGAN (Chief Executive Officer & Pres) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,852 shares for an estimated $2,634,846.
- LORRIE M NORRINGTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,144 shares for an estimated $807,435.
- DAWSON ALYSSA HARVEY (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 957 shares for an estimated $650,700.
$HUBS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HUBS in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/13/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/13/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/13/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025
$HUBS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HUBS recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $HUBS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $825.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $750.0 on 04/25/2025
- Siti Panigrahi from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $700.0 on 04/15/2025
- An analyst from Bernstein set a target price of $693.0 on 03/19/2025
- David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $900.0 on 02/13/2025
- Ken Wong from Oppenheimer set a target price of $900.0 on 02/13/2025
- Nick Altmann from Scotiabank set a target price of $825.0 on 01/08/2025
- Rishi Jaluria from RBC Capital set a target price of $825.0 on 01/03/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
