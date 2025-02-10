Fund Update: NATIXIS ADVISORS, LLC opened a $6.5M position in $MAN stock

NATIXIS ADVISORS, LLC has opened a new $6.5M position in $MAN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MAN.
$MAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $MAN stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 3,602,763 shares (-89.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $207,951,480
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,749,332 shares (+35.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,971,443
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 894,541 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,632,906
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 592,520 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,200,254
- STATE STREET CORP removed 418,672 shares (-21.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,780,765
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 295,317 shares (-20.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,711,705
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 268,866 shares (+480.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,767,028
$MAN Insider Trading Activity
$MAN insiders have traded $MAN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN T MCGINNIS (EVP, CFO) purchased 8,000 shares for an estimated $498,240
$MAN Government Contracts
We have seen $2,212,599 of award payments to $MAN over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THIS CONTRACT IS AVAILABLE FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE ON AN INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTI...: $1,045,000
- THIS CONTRACT IS AVAILABLE FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE ON AN INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTI...: $685,000
- SPANISH LINGUIST: $111,835
- CONTRACTOR LABOR SUPPORT SERVICE: $97,916
- CONTRACTOR LABOR SUPPORT SERVICE: $59,102
