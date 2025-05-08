Fund Update: NATIXIS ADVISORS, LLC opened a $4.9M position in $TNET stock

NATIXIS ADVISORS, LLC has opened a new $4.9M position in $TNET, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TNET.

$TNET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $TNET stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TNET Insider Trading Activity

$TNET insiders have traded $TNET stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TNET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFERY JON HAYWARD (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 13,306 shares for an estimated $1,178,094 .

. MICHAEL Q SIMONDS (PRESIDENT & CEO) purchased 13,500 shares for an estimated $993,435

PAUL EDWARD CHAMBERLAIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,200 shares for an estimated $88,815.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

