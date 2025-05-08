Fund Update: NATIXIS ADVISORS, LLC opened a $12.4M position in $SR stock

NATIXIS ADVISORS, LLC has opened a new $12.4M position in $SR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SR.
$SR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 175 institutional investors add shares of $SR stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 893,162 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,889,926
- ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP added 443,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,082,605
- STATE STREET CORP added 237,340 shares (+7.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,098,772
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 229,662 shares (+29.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,577,973
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 196,290 shares (-20.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,314,350
- UBS GROUP AG added 191,680 shares (+152.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,001,654
- SOURCEROCK GROUP LLC added 185,265 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,566,524
$SR Insider Trading Activity
$SR insiders have traded $SR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH B. HAMPTON (President, AL & MS) sold 1,472 shares for an estimated $99,521
- ADAM W. WOODARD (Treasurer) sold 1,150 shares for an estimated $77,590
- PAUL D KOONCE purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $73,610
$SR Government Contracts
We have seen $27,800 of award payments to $SR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- PROVIDE GAS UTILITY FOR KC FACILITY.: $27,800
