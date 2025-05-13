Fund Update: National Pension Service added 304,580 shares of SEA LTD ($SE) to their portfolio

National Pension Service has added 304,580 shares of $SE to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SE.

SEA LTD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 416 institutional investors add shares of SEA LTD stock to their portfolio, and 278 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SEA LTD Government Contracts

We have seen $207,083 of award payments to $SE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

SEA LTD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SE stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/11, 03/05 and 0 sales.

SEA LTD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SE in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/03/2024

SEA LTD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SE recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $SE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $145.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $135.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $182.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from Bernstein set a target price of $145.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $157.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Divya Gangahar Kothiyal from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $140.0 on 12/03/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

