Stocks
AER

Fund Update: MUTUAL OF AMERICA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC opened a $8.0M position in $AER stock

May 01, 2025 — 12:17 pm EDT

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

MUTUAL OF AMERICA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC has opened a new $8.0M position in $AER, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AER.

$AER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 257 institutional investors add shares of $AER stock to their portfolio, and 270 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AER Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AER in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • UBS issued a "Underperform" rating on 03/07/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/27/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AER, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AER forecast page.

$AER Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AER recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AER in the last 6 months, with a median target of $117.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Terry Ma from Barclays set a target price of $115.0 on 02/27/2025
  • Catherine O’Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $119.0 on 11/21/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $AER ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

AER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.