Fund Update: MUTUAL OF AMERICA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC opened a $8.0M position in $AER stock

MUTUAL OF AMERICA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC has opened a new $8.0M position in $AER, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AER.

$AER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 257 institutional investors add shares of $AER stock to their portfolio, and 270 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AER Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AER in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Underperform" rating on 03/07/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/27/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AER, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AER forecast page.

$AER Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AER recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AER in the last 6 months, with a median target of $117.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Terry Ma from Barclays set a target price of $115.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Catherine O’Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $119.0 on 11/21/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $AER ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.