Fund Update: MUTUAL OF AMERICA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC opened a $8.0M position in $AER stock

MUTUAL OF AMERICA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC has opened a new $8.0M position in $AER, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AER.
$AER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 257 institutional investors add shares of $AER stock to their portfolio, and 270 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 2,228,664 shares (+5170.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $213,283,144
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,166,651 shares (-12.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,648,500
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 981,160 shares (-25.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,897,012
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 917,622 shares (-63.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $87,816,425
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 875,950 shares (+139.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,828,415
- TOMS CAPITAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LP added 759,000 shares (+118.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,636,300
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 707,112 shares (+192.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,670,618
$AER Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AER in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Underperform" rating on 03/07/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/27/2025
$AER Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AER recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AER in the last 6 months, with a median target of $117.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Terry Ma from Barclays set a target price of $115.0 on 02/27/2025
- Catherine O’Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $119.0 on 11/21/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
