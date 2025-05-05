Fund Update: Morningstar Investment Services LLC opened a $2.5M position in $FHLC stock

Morningstar Investment Services LLC has opened a new $2.5M position in $FHLC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FHLC.
$FHLC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $FHLC stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD removed 325,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,238,750
- STRENGTHENING FAMILIES & COMMUNITIES, LLC removed 150,075 shares (-95.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,807,401
- VICUS CAPITAL removed 147,143 shares (-89.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,052,809
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 134,889 shares (+35.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,814,996
- BAIRD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. removed 133,337 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,713,572
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 122,264 shares (-93.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,989,952
- INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 113,090 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,390,431
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
