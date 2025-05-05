Fund Update: Morningstar Investment Services LLC opened a $2.3M position in $ILF stock

Morningstar Investment Services LLC has opened a new $2.3M position in $ILF, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ILF.
$ILF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $ILF stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC added 2,479,316 shares (+768.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,387,891
- TOTAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 2,261,740 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,292,983
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,325,570 shares (-36.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,717,668
- KOREA INVESTMENT CORP removed 722,393 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,105,237
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 695,746 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,548,048
- OLD MISSION CAPITAL LLC added 631,473 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,204,100
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 625,971 shares (+525.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,741,617
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
