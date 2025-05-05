Fund Update: Morningstar Investment Services LLC opened a $23.0M position in $VCRB stock

Morningstar Investment Services LLC has opened a new $23.0M position in $VCRB, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VCRB.
$VCRB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $VCRB stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SIGNATUREFD, LLC added 3,525,105 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $272,948,880
- HBK SORCE ADVISORY LLC added 770,415 shares (+10.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,653,233
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 427,927 shares (+1071.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,134,387
- SCHOOLCRAFT CAPITAL LLC added 403,597 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,250,515
- AMERICAN TRUST added 390,716 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,620,179
- MORNINGSTAR INVESTMENT SERVICES LLC added 297,313 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,020,945
- CORNERSTONE WEALTH GROUP, LLC added 277,268 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,468,861
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
